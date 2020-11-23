AmaXhosa Queen-Mother Nozamile Sigcawu dies

AmaXhosa Queen-Mother Nozamile Sigcawu, mother of the late King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu, died at about 8pm on Sunday.

“It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart to pronounce the sudden demise of Queen Nozamile Sigcawu, the wife to King Xolilizwe and the mother to the late King of the Senior House of Phalo, His Majesty King Zwelonke Sigcawu.”

She died as she was being rushed to Frere Hospital in East London, said Prince Zolile Burns-Burns Ncamashe. He said that further details will be shared after customary protocols have been observed and processed by the royal family.