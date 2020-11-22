Northern Cape man jailed for 10 years for attempted murder of his 6-year-old son

A 26-year-old Northern Cape man has been sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment after he was found guilty of the attempted murder of his six-year-old son.

He was convicted in the Galeshewe Regional Court on Friday.

Police said that on January 16 2020 a complaint of child abuse had been received from a concerned community member and upon investigation police found the man's son with multiple injuries on his back, neck and face.

“The father had assaulted the child with a belt and choked him with a chain.

“The mother of the child admitted to the beatings and was also living in fear of the accused,” police added.

The provincial head for the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations Unit in the Northern Cape, Brig Nicky Mills, applauded the investigating officer, Sergeant Aretha Claasen, for her meticulous investigation that ensured that the perpetrator faced the full might of the law. He also thanked community members for their continuous support in the fight against crime.

“It is our priority as the police, especially the FCS Unit to ensure that those who abuse children and women face jail time,” said Mills.

