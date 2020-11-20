Transnet vows to act on muggings

Humewood fence to be fixed, patrols pledged after third woman jogger attacked

PREMIUM

Transnet Freight Rail says it will replace missing sections of fence along Beach Road and mount patrols in its Humewood railway property to try to prevent further muggings in the area.



The parastatal was responding on Thursday to the outcry over attacks on three woman joggers near Humewood Bridge in the past two weeks...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.