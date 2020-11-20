Short films aim to show youth alternatives to a life of crime

Truth Squad’s message is that there are always choices

Neil Armstrong calls himself a “living, walking testimony of wrong choices” after he spent a number of years in prison for killing someone out of retaliation for the murder of a friend in 1995.



Now the 49-year-old Bethelsdorp resident, together with his friend Raymond Mateza, 46, aim to spread the message that circumstances do not have to lead to a life of gangsterism and crime...

