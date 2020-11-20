Quit stalling, Mafaya warned

Acting city boss threatens to act if speaker fails to call meeting to elect mayor

PREMIUM

Either you call the meeting to elect a mayor, or I will.



This is the ultimatum issued to council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya by Nelson Mandela Bay acting city manager Mandla George, following her continued failure to obey court orders instructing her to call a council meeting to elect a mayor. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.