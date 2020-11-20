NMU app makes things easier for maths, science pupils across South Africa

Since Covid-19 forced distance learning on schools across the country, a maths and science app developed by NMU’s Govan Mbeki Mathematics Development Centre has been providing critical support for pupils in every province.

The free and downloadable phone app — called MobiTutorZA — provides CAPS curriculum-linked content for grade 8-12 pupils in the form of self-tests, practice exam papers, and content explanations in eight languages.

It also offers the MobiMatric revision programme, which prepares grade 12 pupils for a mock exam in preparation for their finals.

The app has also become the hub of three national competitions run annually by GMMDC.