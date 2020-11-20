NMU app makes things easier for maths, science pupils across South Africa
Since Covid-19 forced distance learning on schools across the country, a maths and science app developed by NMU’s Govan Mbeki Mathematics Development Centre has been providing critical support for pupils in every province.
The free and downloadable phone app — called MobiTutorZA — provides CAPS curriculum-linked content for grade 8-12 pupils in the form of self-tests, practice exam papers, and content explanations in eight languages.
It also offers the MobiMatric revision programme, which prepares grade 12 pupils for a mock exam in preparation for their finals.
The app has also become the hub of three national competitions run annually by GMMDC.
This includes a mathematics competition where pupils compete over two rounds, a year-long “leader board” competition with monthly tasks, and a financial mathematics competition, where children tackle maths problems that have a financial component.
The winners of all three competitions, sponsored in 2020 by the Capitec Foundation, received prizes worth R30,000 at a recent function, which learners could attend in person or via Zoom.
“We are trying to use technology and specifically, our MobiTutorZA app, to advance the problem solving-skills of learners, and to support their learning, particularly over distance as this is becoming more and more important,” GMMDC director Prof Werner Olivier said when addressing teachers, parents and pupils at the prizegiving.
The app is being used by more than 3,000 pupils with more than 400 entering the competitions.
The app also allows teachers to set up their own unique tests for learners to complete over distance
GMMDC’s Dr Phil Collett, who co-ordinated the competitions, said the app provided pupils with the opportunity to practise maths and science.
“Practice is an important component of building competence.
“The app gives learners the opportunity to practice a range of skills, from the most basic to the most challenging problem-solving-type skills, allowing them to really get to know mathematics or science in a range of different ways, which is necessary for success.”
