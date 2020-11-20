Northern areas gang feuds highlighted in murder case

Closing arguments in the alleged gang murder of a Helenvale man have brought to light how bitter feuds between gangs was plaguing Nelson Mandela Bay’s northern areas.



Eyewitnesses claimed the death of Ruwaan Shavandre Jordaan was a hit orchestrated by a rival gangster, the Port Elizabeth High Court heard on Thursday...

