Suspended Amatola Water CEO Vuyo Zitumane throws in the towel
Suspended Amatola Water CEO Vuyo Zitumane has resigned after allegations of nepotism emerged following months of squabbling among interim board members.
On Tuesday, human settlements, water & sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu terminated Amatola Water’s interim board with immediate effect...
