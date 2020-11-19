News

Suspended Amatola Water CEO Vuyo Zitumane throws in the towel

By Soyiso Maliti - 19 November 2020

Suspended Amatola Water CEO Vuyo Zitumane has resigned after allegations of nepotism emerged following months of squabbling among interim board members.

On Tuesday, human settlements, water & sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu terminated Amatola Water’s interim board with immediate effect...

