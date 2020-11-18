Striking taxi drivers with knobkerries block highway as they head to Pretoria

Taxi drivers driving at 40km/h on freeways, abandoned ranks and stranded commuters.

These were the scenes playing out in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning after associations affiliated to the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) embarked on a strike.

The association is expected to deliver a memorandum of demands to transport minister Fikile Mbalula and President Cyril Ramaphosa over grievances related to the release of Covid-19 relief funds.

The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) reported obstructions on the N1 between Soweto and Midrand.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told Sowetan that taxi operators heading to Pretoria were blocking the highway and moving at a snail’s pace, obstructing other motorists.

“What we have observed is that taxi operators are moving at around 40km/h on the N1. They are carrying knobkerries and intimidating motorcyclists and preventing them from passing,” said Minnaar.