Maintenance defaulter dodges jail
Businessman gets suspended sentence, must pay ex-wife R125,000
A Port Alfred businessman narrowly escaped jail after refusing to pay maintenance to his ex-wife for almost a year.
The bank manager and business owner was slapped with a 60-day suspended sentence and an order to pay his ex-wife almost R125,000 in arrears, including interest...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.