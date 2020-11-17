Maintenance defaulter dodges jail

Businessman gets suspended sentence, must pay ex-wife R125,000

PREMIUM

A Port Alfred businessman narrowly escaped jail after refusing to pay maintenance to his ex-wife for almost a year.



The bank manager and business owner was slapped with a 60-day suspended sentence and an order to pay his ex-wife almost R125,000 in arrears, including interest...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.