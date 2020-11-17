Alexandria man granted leave to appeal against rape conviction

An Alexandria man, sentenced to 15 years for rape, has been granted leave to appeal after a high court judge found that the state had placed the burden on him to prove his defence.



Handing down judgment last week, judge Motilal Rugunanan said if reasonable doubt existed, Sipho Kuhlane must be acquitted on the charge of rape...

