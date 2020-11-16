Phumeza Pepeta’s family want speedy trial for alleged killer

They just want a speedy trial so they can heal, the family of the late Phumeza Pepeta said after her estranged husband appeared briefly in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court on Monday.



Xolani Mkayi, 55, dressed in a wig and skirt and allegedly shot Pepeta, 45, at Matanzima Cemetery in KwaNobuhle on July 26...

