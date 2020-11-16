METRO MATTERS | Residents desperate after waiting decades for promised houses
“We have been waiting for our houses since the country first celebrated Freedom Day.”
That was the repeated message from Gerald Smith residents in Uitenhage. They were first told in 1994 that they would receive RDP houses...
