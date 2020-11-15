Pastor remembered for his generous, caring nature

Popular Port Elizabeth pastor, Jimmy Crompton, died on Sunday after a short illness.

His son, Richard Crompton, said he was devastated.

Crompton, who was 77 and a senior pastor at the Word of Faith Christian Centre, died at Greenacres Hospital.

“He had a huge personality; he was full of conviction, a man of courage. He loved me and my three boys so much,” Richard said.

“I’ve been crying all day. My fondest memory of my dad was obviously of him preaching. He worked day and night to touch the people of the city.”

Born on May 21 1943, Crompton grew up in Cape Town in his parents’ missionary home.

In 1967, Crompton took over from his father, Basil Crompton, as the senior pastor of the Bethel church in Cape Town.

Three years later he met his wife, Mariana, and they were married in 1972.

They moved to Port Elizabeth in the 1970s and Crompton became senior pastor of a Newton Park congregation.

In 1984, the Word of Faith Christian Centre was established.

As the growth of Word of Faith spread, associated churches were started in Bethelsdorp, KwaNobuhle, Summerstrand, Central, KwaZakele, Walmer township and Tanzania.

Richard said he had been privileged to have a father like Crompton.

“There are more than 30 people in his staff and we agreed we didn’t know how we’d fill the gap he left,” Richard said.

Crompton also had his troubles with the police during the apartheid era.

“He’d play Christian films and people of different races would come to watch.

“He would get into trouble with the police as they’d chase everyone out.”

Richard said the church, led by his father, had taken on the task of feeding people during the lockdown.

“We spent R300,000 during the pandemic. We were able to supply 20,000 meals as my father got a permit to distribute food,” Richard said.

Crompton was also vocal about the lack of leadership and crime levels in the city, often arranging protests in front of the Port Elizabeth City Hall.

He was also behind a mass baptism in 2018, with 30 different churches taking part, which saw 50 people baptised.

Richard said it had been assumed that Crompton would recover from a sinus infection that started on November 6.

However, his health got worse leading to his hospital admission.

Madge Blignaut, the director of Project Hope which falls under the Word of Faith Christian Centre, said the church had lost more than a pastor.

“We have lost someone who loved this city. He wanted all the churches to unite. He supported the smaller churches during the pandemic.”

The Rev Zolile Dayimani, of the Family Worship Centre in Walmer, said Crompton had been a father figure.

“He held the banner of faith for a long time as an example, without any scandal. This is a great loss for us because we still wanted to learn more from him.

“We have lost, but the heavens gained a giant,” Dayimani said.

