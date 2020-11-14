News

Umhlobo Wenene FM sports presenter dies

By Simtembile Mgidi - 14 November 2020
Sterra Ngqezana
Image: Facebook/ Sterra Ngqezana

An award winning Umhlobo Wenene FM sports presenter, Sterra “Inja yeGame” Ngqezana, has died.

Station manager Phumzile Mnci made the announcement during a live broadcast on Saturday.

“The station has lost another quality presenter and this is the second big bump to hit the station within six months, this station is still in shock at the blow of Sterra’s death.”

💔💔2020 undidilizile nkalo zonke kulo nyaka.😭 I have lost another Big Brother and Mentor. Thank you Bro Sterra Ngqezana...

Posted by Mafa Bavuma on Saturday, November 14, 2020

He said Sterra was an anchor to the station.

“My sincerest condolences to his children, his entire family, his colleagues that loved him which he loved as well, to the listeners of this radio station who were his friends, my sincerest condolences.”

Mafa Bavuma, one of Sterra’s colleagues, said on social media that he had lost another big brother and mentor.

It is not clear what resulted in his death.

HeraldLIVE

