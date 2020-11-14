Umhlobo Wenene FM sports presenter dies

He said Sterra was an anchor to the station.

“My sincerest condolences to his children, his entire family, his colleagues that loved him which he loved as well, to the listeners of this radio station who were his friends, my sincerest condolences.”

Mafa Bavuma, one of Sterra’s colleagues, said on social media that he had lost another big brother and mentor.

It is not clear what resulted in his death.

HeraldLIVE