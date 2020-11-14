Eastern Cape bishop ordered to start serving 12-year sentence for corruption

Episcopal Church of Ethiopia Bishop Mzukisi Banzana’s appeal challenging his conviction and sentence for corruption has been dismissed and he will serve 12 years in prison.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said on Friday a notice was issued to Banzana to hand himself to prison authorities and commence his sentence.

Banzana was sentenced to 12 years behind bars in 2017 following his conviction in the Port Elizabeth high court.

Ngcakani said Banzana had been the manager of the Mzingisi Development Trust, founded by the late ANC veteran Govan Mbeki, which built RDP houses in Port Elizabeth. The trust built RDP houses in impoverished areas, including Soweto on Sea, Veeplaas, Westview and Bethelsdorp.

“He received kickbacks in the form of cash amounts and four guaranteed cheques from a construction firm to which he allegedly awarded housing construction tenders. He used the cheques to purchase three vehicles and settled his bond account of R1.4m,” Ngcakani said.