Ramaphosa says varsities, schools & parties drive Covid-19 surge in Eastern Cape

'What we are witnessing in the Eastern Cape should be a wake-up call to all of us, that we cannot relax and we cannot be complacent,' said the president

A spike in Covid-19 cases in the Eastern Cape has the country worried, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday night.



“The evidence suggests that the increases in the Eastern Cape could have be triggered by outbreaks in institutions of higher learning, such as universities, and also in schools, and attendance by people at large gatherings...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.