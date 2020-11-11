Police arrest four robbery suspects on N2

Paterson police arrested four people aged between 24 and 29 on Wednesday after they allegedly robbed a shop of airtime, cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash during the morning.



Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said it was alleged that at 9.30am a Kinklebos police member was alerted to the incident after the shop owner charged after the alleged robbers with community members running after them “hot on their heels”...

