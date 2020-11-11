Traditional leaders can help 'ramp up' voting in 2021 elections, says IEC

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) wants traditional leaders to help ramp up voting and act as mediators between political parties in the 2021 local government elections.

IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini presented plans to traditional leaders in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday. He outlined key challenges for the IEC as it prepares for the elections. These include:

heightened political contestation and litigation;

declining voter registration and turnout;

demarcation disputes;

social unrest; and

political violence/intraparty conflict.

Mashinini called on traditional leaders to help with some of the challenges.

“As members of the provincial house of traditional leaders, you play an important role in the electoral process.”