Covid-19 vaccine could be made in SA, says President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday night announced that Africa needed at least $12bn (about R187,5bn) to develop an effective vaccine to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Ramaphosa also revealed that at least two companies were working on developing a vaccine, which he hoped would first benefit South Africans.

This was part of a global effort to find a solution to defeat the virus once and for all.

However, he said it was desirable for whichever country developed a vaccine first to share it with the rest of the world,

“An effective and safe vaccine is our greatest defence against Covid-19 and there are now several candidate vaccines in development across the world.

“Equitable access to an effective vaccine is vital to the successful containment of this pandemic. Earlier this week, the world witnessed a game-changer in the world of science regarding the development of a vaccine. This is the first evidence that an effective vaccine against a coronavirus is possible,” he said.