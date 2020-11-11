34 arrested at hijacked property in Jeppestown

The City of Johannesburg says a hijacked property in Jeppestown was returned to its owner after a joint operation on Wednesday.

The operation was conducted by the city's group forensic and investigation service (GFIS), the police and Johannesburg metropolitan policet.

The city said 34 people were arrested on charges of trespassing and contempt of court.

"It is alleged the rightful owner purchased the property in 2014. While he was busy doing renovations to the property, the suspects illegally occupied the property," the city said.

"An eviction order was obtained by the owner and all the illegal occupants were evicted from the property, but they forcefully moved back into the property."

This culminated in Wednesday's operation.

"Hijacked properties is one of the challenges the city is faced with. We are happy with the work that the team [GFIS] is doing. This breakthrough is a clear indication of the city’s commitment, working with other law enforcement agencies, to improve safety and ultimately make Joburg safer."

The city encouraged residents to report any suspected hijacked properties to the GFIS office at 48 Ameshoff Street in Braamfontein.

TimesLIVE