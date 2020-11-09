Street gang roots go back to forced removals, report says

Sense of camaraderie helped displaced, unemployed men survive

Since the formation of street gangs between the 1950s and 1970s, gangsterism has become a way of life for many in the northern areas of Port Elizabeth, with gangsters often ruling the proverbial roost.



According to a recent report published by Swiss-based independent organisation the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC), street gangs from the mid-20th century were formed to provide a sense of camaraderie during forced removals of black and coloured communities in the apartheid era...

