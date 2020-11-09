‘Mr Fixit’ making life easier for pupils

Linkside teacher renovates donated laptops and gives them to those in need

PREMIUM

Giving each of his pupils an equal opportunity to excel in computer application technology is very important to Linkside High School teacher Afikile Sikwebu and when he recognised the need for laptops for his young charges, he did something about it.



And in April, early in the lockdown period, the 38-year-old Sikwebu, originally from Mthatha, started asking for laptop donations, using his wife, Lucretia’s Facebook page...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.