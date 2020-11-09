‘Mr Fixit’ making life easier for pupils
Linkside teacher renovates donated laptops and gives them to those in need
Giving each of his pupils an equal opportunity to excel in computer application technology is very important to Linkside High School teacher Afikile Sikwebu and when he recognised the need for laptops for his young charges, he did something about it.
And in April, early in the lockdown period, the 38-year-old Sikwebu, originally from Mthatha, started asking for laptop donations, using his wife, Lucretia’s Facebook page...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.