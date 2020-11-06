Ramaphosa 'sang praises' about our work at SAA, says Dudu Myeni

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni on Friday claimed that Cyril Ramaphosa, in his former role as deputy president, used to praise her for a job well done at the national carrier when he visited its head office on official duty.

Myeni told the state capture commission that she still believed she was being pursued only because she became the chairperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

She said Ramaphosa was closely involved with state-owned companies as the then deputy president and leader of government business.