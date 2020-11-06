Kouga municipality considering part-removal of dune

The Kouga municipality is investigating the possible removal of a portion of the artificial dune at Cape St Francis that sparked a community protest in October.



According to a statement on the Kouga municipality Facebook page, the dune is causing a dangerous backwash and the local authority will be applying to the provincial environment department to sanction an intervention...

