Kouga municipality considering part-removal of dune
The Kouga municipality is investigating the possible removal of a portion of the artificial dune at Cape St Francis that sparked a community protest in October.
According to a statement on the Kouga municipality Facebook page, the dune is causing a dangerous backwash and the local authority will be applying to the provincial environment department to sanction an intervention...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.