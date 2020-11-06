Dis-Chem scraps interim dividend
Pharmacy group eyes health insurance asset, other acquisitions
Pharmacy group Dis-Chem has opted to hold on to its interim dividend as it considers further acquisitions, including a stake in an insurance business that aims to cater for people not historically covered by the private health-care sector.
The group said the acquisition of a strategic stake in the health-care insurance asset was at an advanced stage, while it is also investigating an acquisition of a community-based pharmacy group that will expand its store base...
