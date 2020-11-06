How to de-link a bank app if your phone is stolen

Whichever bank you’re with, take a few minutes to find out, right now, how to de-link the bank app on your phone, so you don’t waste time should you suddenly have your phone taken from you.

In addition, you should also call your cellphone service provider to block your SIM card and handset and ask that all incoming SMSes are blocked, to prevent criminals from getting any One Time Pins (OTPs) which will enable them to add themselves to your account as a beneficiary and transfer funds from your account to theirs.

Please take this warning seriously - I am getting so many e-mails from people whose bank accounts have been cleaned out after the theft of their cellphones.

If you love your family, make a will

Did you know that about 70% of South Africans die without having valid wills in place?

That’s according to John Manyike, head of financial education at Old Mutual. Here’s how he counters all the usual excuses:

“Drawing up a will is expensive.” Not true. There are many options available, and financial institutions and financial planning advisers often offer services for drawing up wills for account holders at minimum or no costs.

“It isn’t necessary because my wife or partner will get everything.” Not necessarily true. In South Africa, if you die without a valid will all your estate will all go to your spouse only, if there are no other descendants. A specific formula is applied if a wife and other descendants survive you.

“I’m too young and don’t have anything to leave anyone, anyway.” As soon as you start earning an income, you begin acquiring items and can accumulate debt. It is wise to have a will so that you can have the control to direct where the money you have will go.

“Wills are only necessary if you are rich.” Not true. A will determines how your assets are shared when you are no longer around. A living will can speak for you if you are disabled and can’t communicate. It can direct what you want to be done and avoid confusion and conflict within a family.