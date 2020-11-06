Free State farmer fatally shot in the head, son wounded in stabbing

A farmer was shot dead and his son stabbed during a farm attack in Hennenman in the Free State, police said.

The 56-year-old man and his 26-year-old son were attacked at their Swartpan farm in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said a domestic worker who arrived at the farm at around 5am made the gruesome discovery.

“It is alleged the farmer was attacked in the house and shot in the head while the son was overpowered on his arrival and stabbed in the back.”

Makhele said neighbouring farmers and police responded to the scene.

The man was declared dead on the scene and his son was transported to hospital.

Makhele said two to three handguns were stolen during the robbery.

“It is unknown how many suspects are involved and if they used transportation to flee from the crime scene,” he said.

