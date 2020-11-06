JUST IN | Charge withdrawn against woman in fracas with EFF

The office of the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DDPP) in Port Elizabeth has withdrawn the criminal charge against a woman who pointed a firearm at EFF protesters outside a Clicks store in the city earlier this year.



Diane Attwell, 52, was arrested in September during the nationwide protests over an offensive hair care advert...

