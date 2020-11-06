JUST IN | Charge withdrawn against woman in fracas with EFF
The office of the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DDPP) in Port Elizabeth has withdrawn the criminal charge against a woman who pointed a firearm at EFF protesters outside a Clicks store in the city earlier this year.
Diane Attwell, 52, was arrested in September during the nationwide protests over an offensive hair care advert...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.