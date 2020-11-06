No sign of buffaloes supposed to be part of exchange deal
Answers demanded on ‘illegal’ sale of rhinos by East Cape municipality
Senior Eastern Cape officials are calling for an immediate investigation of the sale and exchange of white rhinos in Enoch Mgijima municipality, where the transactions have raised more than a few red flags.
The rhinos were removed from one of the municipality’s two game reserves between 2015 and 2018, but according to councillors, no-one knows where the proceeds from sales have gone or why buffaloes that were supposed to have been received in an exchange deal are nowhere to be seen. ..
