FIRST DRIVE | Audi goes curvy with new 2020 Q3 Sportback

A year after launching the second-generation Q3 sports utility vehicle in SA, Audi has introduced the swoopier Sportback version.

It is a slightly less practical but more stylish execution of the SUV, with a coupe-like roofline that is 29mm flatter and provides 20l less luggage space — though that still leaves a generous 530l of cargo room.

Styled with a more athletic vibe, the shoulder line is also lower than standard Q3, while there’s heritage in the sporty design with the extended wheel arches (known as Quattro blisters) referencing the original Audi Quattro of the 1980s.

The Q3 Sportback is classified as a crossover utility vehicle (CUV), a niche segment that grew 20% last year and includes rival products such as the BMW X2 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe.

The new Audi is a roomy five-seater that doesn’t suffer much loss of headroom due to the lowered roof. Family practicality is enhanced by the three rear seats being individually adjustable for leg room and backrest angle. The seats flip down to expand cargo space to a useful 1,400l.

Safety-wise the standard fare includes six airbags and stability control. LED headlights and rear lights are also included in the basic package, or optional matrix LED units with an adaptive high beam that intelligently illuminates the road without blinding oncoming cars.

A digital instrument cluster comes with the integrated MMI touch radio plus as standard, or optionally the Audi virtual cockpit that allows drivers to switch between multiple views.