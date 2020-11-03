EL cryptocurrency trader fights to keep business afloat

After months of silence Richard Rawlins, who faces legal attacks on his professional integrity over cryptocurrency dealings through his family trust, has come out fighting, calling into question the roles of key individuals in seeking the trust’s liquidation.



He also stated that the trust had been solvent as at August 27 2020, based on an audit report he had commissioned...

