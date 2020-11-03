Scriptwriters competing for chance to hone skills

From film graduates to journalists and radio hosts, applicants have been shortlisted for the Eastern Cape Film Festival’s #EC10 scriptwriting programme.

They are competing for a spot in the top 10 who will be trained in the art of scriptwriting for five months.

The candidates will know their fate after completing the four-week basic training programme on November 9.

The participants are being taught the basics of scriptwriting with weekly lectures and assignments.

At the end of the four weeks, all the participants will pitch their film ideas at the Film Hub in East London and 10 will be selected for the five-month Sediba Spark Training programme.

“A callout was made in August for 10 scripts and 220 submissions were received,” Eastern Cape Film Festival founder Nceba Mqolomba said.

“Due to the high volume of quality submissions, 15 participants were selected with five interns from the Film Hub also selected to make it 20 participants for the programme.”

The four-week programme was then introduced to accommodate the larger number.

Port Elizabeth journalism and film graduate Carol Kalazani, 27, who has been selected in the top 15, submitted a film script titled Ikhambi which explores the conflict in Western v African medicine and the genetic condition of albinism.