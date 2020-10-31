News

One killed in Eastern Cape plane crash

By Simtembile Mgidi - 31 October 2020
Tragedy: A light fixed aeroplane caught fire in the air this morning and led to a fatality of one person according to the Eastern Cape Department of Health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo
Image: SUPPLIED

One person was killed when the light fixed plane he was travelling in crashed and caught fire in Kirkwood on Saturday morning.

Eastern Cape health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said  light fixed wing aeroplane landed between orange trees in a farm with the 50 year-old killed instantly.

"One person burnt beyond recognition, a 50 year old man tragically passed away.

"EMS rescue and the South African police services were among the respondents that were on the scene," he said.

