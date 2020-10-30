News

Shark spotted among surfers at Cape St Francis main beach

Iavan Pijoos Journalist 30 October 2020
Swimmers in the Cape St Francis, Tsitsikamma and Port Elizabeth areas have been warned after a shark was spotted among surfers.
Image: 123RF/sellphoto1

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has warned bathers, surfers and paddlers to be cautious after a shark was spotted at the main beach of Cape St Francis Bay.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the shark was swimming among surfers.

Lambinon said the warning was also issued for those in the area of Tsitsikamma and Port Elizabeth.

The shark is believed to be a great white.

