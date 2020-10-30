Patekile appointed deputy provincial commissioner

The key to solving crime is strengthening the relationship between the police and communities, newly appointed Eastern Cape deputy provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Tembisile Patekile said on Friday.

Patekile will report for duty on Sunday, replacing outgoing top cop Maj-Gen Andre Swart.

Patekile’s appointment was announced on Friday by the provincial police after the Port St Johns-born lawman was appointed by national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole and provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga recently.

Patekile, the former Western Cape acting provincial commissioner, told Weekend Post he was looking to hit the ground running and contribute to making the Eastern Cape safer.

He said he wanted to restore the enthusiasm of fighting crime in communities.

“If you go to prison and hospitals, it is mostly youth.

“If we could focus on the youth in our communities, we activate them and encourage them to act with the police in making sure that the country is safer and crime-free, [half the battle would be won].”

With gender-based violence and femicide at crisis levels, Patekile said it was important to target young boys and drum into them the importance of respecting and protecting girls and women.

“We want to keep our Eastern Cape beautiful and safe, also for tourists, so that whoever comes to visit can still be able to come back.

“We then appeal to everyone, including those living on the streets, to be the eye of the police, but do that cautiously because some criminals can be dangerous,” he said.

Patekile is a former cluster commander in George and also worked at different police stations in the Eastern Cape, including being the cluster commander in Komani and a district commander in Nelson Mandela Bay, where he was based at the Mount Road police station.

Ntshinga congratulated Patekile, describing him as an astute manager and commander who brought a wealth of operational experience to the province.

“We are proud to have a man of his calibre who is intelligent, fearless and dedicated to his call to serve the people of the Eastern Cape,” she said.

