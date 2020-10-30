Bay artists disrupt summer season launch
Disgruntled Nelson Mandela Bay artists disrupted the launch of the municipality’s summer season in Happy Valley on Friday, demanding to be included in the planning of the festive events.
The group of artists broke into song and staged a protest before arts and culture political boss councillor Lehlohonolo Mfana’s opening address.
Representatives from various arts organisations said the metro continued to neglect and undermine them.
Artists disrupted the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality's summer season launch at Happy Valley on Friday morning. They're complaining that the metro neglects and underpays them when it hosts events. They're demanding to be involved in the planning of the season.
📹 @MalondeZama pic.twitter.com/14NIGq0Vj2
Bay Creatives representative Thandile Petshwa said the programme could not continue until acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye committed to a meeting with artists’ organisations to include them in the planning of the season’s events.
He said artists were tired of watching performers from outside the Bay benefiting from the city’s budget while local artists were underpaid.
Buyeye, who took to the podium immediately after the protest, committed to meeting with the artists on Tuesday.
