News

Bay artists disrupt summer season launch

By Zamandulo Malonde - 30 October 2020
Artists disrupted the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality's summer season launch at Happy Valley on Friday morning. They're complaining that the metro neglects and underpays them when it hosts events. They're demanding to be involved in the planning of the season. From left: Somila Gogela, Lelethu Mahambehlala, Simphiwe Msizi and Mninawa Mangweni. Lelethu Mahambehlala (in pink) performed at the event but said she was going to forego payment in solidarity with the group of artists.
Artists disrupted the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality's summer season launch at Happy Valley on Friday morning. They're complaining that the metro neglects and underpays them when it hosts events. They're demanding to be involved in the planning of the season. From left: Somila Gogela, Lelethu Mahambehlala, Simphiwe Msizi and Mninawa Mangweni. Lelethu Mahambehlala (in pink) performed at the event but said she was going to forego payment in solidarity with the group of artists.
Image: Werner Hills

Disgruntled Nelson Mandela Bay artists disrupted the launch of the municipality’s summer season in Happy Valley on Friday, demanding to be included in the planning of the festive events.

The group of artists broke into song and staged a protest before arts and culture political boss councillor Lehlohonolo Mfana’s opening address.

Representatives from various arts organisations said the metro continued to neglect and undermine them.

Bay Creatives representative Thandile Petshwa said the programme could not continue until acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye committed to a meeting with artists’ organisations to include them in the planning of the season’s events.

He said artists were tired of watching performers from outside the Bay benefiting from the city’s budget while local artists were underpaid.

Buyeye, who took to the podium immediately after the protest, committed to meeting with the artists on Tuesday.

HeraldLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...
Alleged Table Mountain killer's side of the story explained

Most Read

X