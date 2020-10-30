Bay artists disrupt summer season launch

Bay Creatives representative Thandile Petshwa said the programme could not continue until acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye committed to a meeting with artists’ organisations to include them in the planning of the season’s events.

He said artists were tired of watching performers from outside the Bay benefiting from the city’s budget while local artists were underpaid.

Buyeye, who took to the podium immediately after the protest, committed to meeting with the artists on Tuesday.

