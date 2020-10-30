Angelo Agrizzi's Italy property title deeds handed to state as he secures release on bail

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi succeeded in his application to be released on bail on Friday after the high court in Johannesburg upheld his appeal.

The high court released Agrizzi on bail equal to the full value of the property Agrizzi purchased at Castel del Piano in Italy in March last year.

The house is valued at about R16m.

The court also ordered that Agrizzi hand over the title deed of the property to the investigating officer.

Agrizzi was appealing against a decision of the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on October 14, which denied him bail when he made his first appearance on a charge of corruption.