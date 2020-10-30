News

WATCH LIVE | Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary apply for bail

By TimesLIVE - 30 October 2020

Religious leader Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary are back in the Pretoria magistrate’s court.

Both are facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...
Alleged Table Mountain killer's side of the story explained

Most Read

X