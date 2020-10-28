Bethelsdorp youngster cutting it in fashion

Go-getter Llewellyn Mazok launches his design house at just 23

When Llewellyn Mazok of Bethelsdorp wrote his name on the no-name sneakers his mother had bought for him as a six-year-old boy, he told everyone who mocked him that one day his name would be written on clothing.



Fast-forward a few years and now the 23-year-old’s name is indeed printed on the clothes he designs under his brand, MZK Industries Pty Ltd. ..

