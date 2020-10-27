Port Elizabeth 10111 Centre closed after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

The Port Elizabeth 10111 Centre has been temporarily closed after a member tested positive for the Covid-19.

Police spokesperson colonel Priscilla Naidu said there were limited operational lines and urged the community to contact their relevant police stations nearest to their residence or place of employment.

The Centre will be decontaminated and the community will be informed of its reopening, Naidu said.

POLICE STATIONS

Algoa Park: 082-303-1023

Bethelsdorp: 041-404-3005

Despatch: 041-933-8800

Gelvandale: 041-402-2018

Humewood: 041-504-5019/20

Ikamvelihle: 041-402-5216

Kabega Park: 041-397-6802

Kamesh: 041-988-8700/082-565-4510

Kinklebos: 041-468-0440

KwaDwesi: 041-405-4712

KwaNobuhle: 041-978-8600/21/22

Kwazakele: 041-408-7744

New Brighton: 041-394-7315

Motherwell: 041-407-6407

Mount Road: 041-394-6316/6606

Swartkops: 041-408-8331

Uitenhage: 041-996-3438

Walmer: 041-509-4021/4045/4040





