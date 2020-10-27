Port Elizabeth 10111 Centre closed after staff member tests positive for Covid-19
The Port Elizabeth 10111 Centre has been temporarily closed after a member tested positive for the Covid-19.
Police spokesperson colonel Priscilla Naidu said there were limited operational lines and urged the community to contact their relevant police stations nearest to their residence or place of employment.
The Centre will be decontaminated and the community will be informed of its reopening, Naidu said.
POLICE STATIONS
- Algoa Park: 082-303-1023
- Bethelsdorp: 041-404-3005
- Despatch: 041-933-8800
- Gelvandale: 041-402-2018
- Humewood: 041-504-5019/20
- Ikamvelihle: 041-402-5216
- Kabega Park: 041-397-6802
- Kamesh: 041-988-8700/082-565-4510
- Kinklebos: 041-468-0440
- KwaDwesi: 041-405-4712
- KwaNobuhle: 041-978-8600/21/22
- Kwazakele: 041-408-7744
- New Brighton: 041-394-7315
- Motherwell: 041-407-6407
- Mount Road: 041-394-6316/6606
- Swartkops: 041-408-8331
- Uitenhage: 041-996-3438
- Walmer: 041-509-4021/4045/4040
HeraldLIVE
