Residents call for action on complaints ranging from policing to flooding

Metro police visibility, the need for a satellite police station, broken street lights, a new high school and a library.

These were the main concerns raised by residents at the Lillian Diedericks integrated development programme meeting on Tuesday night.

The meeting was held at the George Botha sports centre in KwaNoxolo, where residents also complained about their homes constantly flooding when it rained in communities such as Missionvale.

The Lillian Diedericks cluster comprises wards 7, 10, 11, 13, 29, 31, 32, 34, 35, 37, 38 and 41.

Bloemendal resident Aldin Bonaparte said they wanted the decommissioning of the Lodewyk Street substation and also proposed that a park with gym equipment be installed.

“We want the redeployment of the metro police in hotspot areas and we also want the renaming of the Chatty Hall to Andrew Sauls Community Hall,” he said.

Mandisa Same, of Ward 31, said her house had been flooded after the recent rains.

“I’ve been throwing water out using buckets,” she said.

“There is sewage in the house because the drainage system doesn’t work and our children are playing in the sewer which is no way for people to live.”

Nceba Shongwe, of Ward 29, said lights and refuse collection were a big problem in his neighbourhood.