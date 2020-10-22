Residents call for action on complaints ranging from policing to flooding
Metro police visibility, the need for a satellite police station, broken street lights, a new high school and a library.
These were the main concerns raised by residents at the Lillian Diedericks integrated development programme meeting on Tuesday night.
The meeting was held at the George Botha sports centre in KwaNoxolo, where residents also complained about their homes constantly flooding when it rained in communities such as Missionvale.
The Lillian Diedericks cluster comprises wards 7, 10, 11, 13, 29, 31, 32, 34, 35, 37, 38 and 41.
Bloemendal resident Aldin Bonaparte said they wanted the decommissioning of the Lodewyk Street substation and also proposed that a park with gym equipment be installed.
“We want the redeployment of the metro police in hotspot areas and we also want the renaming of the Chatty Hall to Andrew Sauls Community Hall,” he said.
Mandisa Same, of Ward 31, said her house had been flooded after the recent rains.
“I’ve been throwing water out using buckets,” she said.
“There is sewage in the house because the drainage system doesn’t work and our children are playing in the sewer which is no way for people to live.”
Nceba Shongwe, of Ward 29, said lights and refuse collection were a big problem in his neighbourhood.
There is sewage in the house because the drainage system doesn’t work and our children are playing in the sewer which is no way for people to live.Mandisa Same, Ward 31 resident
Items on the IDP agenda included installing high-mast lights, electrification of informal settlements, the construction of a multipurpose community centre in Holland Park and the removal of illegal structures.
However, no budgets were attached to any of the projects.
Clinton Ndinisa, of Ward 31, said their sports field had been vandalised and there was nothing for people to do.
“What is the council doing for us? How are you guys going to fix our sporting fields because we’ve been raising the same issues again and again,” Shongwe said.
Nompumelelo Kolisi, of Ward 34, said there was a challenge of incomplete RDP houses.
Kolisi said mostly old and vulnerable people lived in those houses.
“When it rained recently, those old people came knocking on our doors asking for assistance.
“We’ve been living here for 24 years and there’s been no development in KwaNoxolo.
“We have only one school and our children need a high school as well as a library.”
Safety and security political head Queenie Pink, who chaired Tuesday’s meeting, said residents should not wait for events such as these meetings to have their lights fixed.
“The officials from the relevant departments are here,” she said.
“We will make sure that such matters are taken care of and in terms of the metro police visibility, we will ensure this increases as well.”
HeraldLIVE
