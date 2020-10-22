‘Leaks aren’t being fixed’

Botha said she was concerned about the clean water going down the drain and had called and sent e-mails to different officials and received references but no-one had been dispatched to fix it in at least eight months.

“I’d understand if it was dirty water, but now it’s clear, drinkable water.

“They are telling us the dams are running dry, but they are doing absolutely nothing.

“At one point, I called them, and they asked me what they are supposed to do about it. What is going to happen when one day we finally run out of the water?”

The city has been battling a devastating drought which has gripped the Eastern Cape since 2015 while the 6,000 water leaks have added to the Bay’s water woes, with clean water lost daily.

Botha said she had once spoken to a municipal worker who was checking a water leak in another street and had been told that the municipality did not want to employ contractors.

“There is always money to fix these kinds of problems, but the municipality is just not looking after the city,” she said.

“This pipe has been here for many years now, and the way the water is leaking it’s soon going to burst.