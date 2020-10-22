Not just any mask will do — buffs and masks with valves are pretty ineffective

They may be more comfortable and easier to breathe through, but face masks with valves or vents, masks with a single layer of thin fabric and neck buffs are not effective in containing the droplets we expel when talking, sneezing or coughing.

That’s according to updated mask guidelines published by the trade, industry and competition department this month for the local clothing and textile industry, pertaining to the making of masks intended for use by the public.

They were developed from recommendations by the World Health Organisation as well as the staff of Stellenbosch University’s chemistry and polymer science department, and national health department officials, among others.