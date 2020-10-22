Danger of misreading Senekal
Much nonsense has been written about Senekal.
Senekal represents a life-and-death struggle between landowners and the landless. There is an ethnic genocide against whites. Farmworkers are treated as slaves. Farmers are the targets of racist blacks...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.