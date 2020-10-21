No more water restrictions for Cape Town from November 1

After years of being subjected to stringent water rationing, which saw Capetonians watering their gardens with grey water and taking two-minute showers, residents will soon feel relief after Cape Town this week decided to lift water restrictions.

Mayor Dan Plato announced on Tuesday that the city will lift the water restrictions from November 1 and move to the lowest tariff, being no restriction, after a unanimous decision by the city’s mayoral committee. The city will instead have a water-wise tariff, which has already been approved by the council for next year’s budget.

“The tariff has already been approved by council as part of the set of tariffs for the city’s 2020/21 budget. This lowest tariff will offer residents some financial relief while ensuring we can still provide reliable water services and invest in new water sources. Tariffs are set to cover the cost of providing water and sanitation,” said Plato.

He said the tariff would help with the maintenance of infrastructure and making sure Cape Town is resilient and becomes a water-sensitive city.

The decision to lift water restriction was based on: