Mother battles for 8 years to get police pension for her twins

A desperate mother of twins is struggling to make ends meet although the father of the children left them a substantial pension fund to be paid out after his death in 2012.



Zithulele Eric Antoni was attached to Whittlesea police station from 2006 until his death on December 2012 from cancer. His beneficiaries are still waiting for their claims to be released by the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF)...

