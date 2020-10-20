Senzo Meyiwa's family not aware of alleged discovery of gun used to kill the soccer player
The family of slain Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa says they have not received any information from the police regarding the reported discovery of a firearm that was allegedly used to kill him.
This comes after News24 on Tuesday reported that police had made a breakthrough in Meyiwa’s murder case.
“News24 can also reveal that the police have identified the man who allegedly fired the shots that killed Meyiwa in October 2014,” it said.
It stated the team investigating Meyiwa’s case had interviewed a prisoner believed to be linked to the soccer player’s murder.
The man, according to News24, is currently serving a 30-year jail term for the murder of a Johannesburg taxi boss.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana told TimesLIVE a decision was yet to be made on whether to prosecute or not.
“Yes, I can confirm that the dockets in the Senzo Meyiwa case were received by end August 2020 and the NPA is currently finalising the decision,” Mahanjana said.
Speaking to TimesLIVE on Tuesday, Meyiwa’s brother Sifiso said despite receiving regular updates from police, they were not aware of the reported developments in the case.
“They [police] last updated us a week ago but I can't get into the details of it because they said it might jeopardise the case.
“They have never mentioned anything about a gun being found,” said Sifiso.
Last year the family enlisted the help of AfriForum to get to the bottom of Meyiwa’s murder.
“They are working on the case, but they say there is nothing we can divulge at this stage,” Sifiso said.
Meyiwa was gunned down in what was described as a botched robbery in Volsoorus, east of Johannesburg, in the presence of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend, Longwe Twala, his friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala, and their son, who was four years old at the time.
TimesLIVE
