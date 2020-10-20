SA records nearly 1,500 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours

There were also 61 deaths confirmed since Sunday's statistical release — 11 of them in the past 24 to 48 hours, with the balance being historical deaths that had been confirmed since Sunday.

The new cases and deaths mean SA now has 705,254 confirmed infections countrywide, and 18,492 confirmed fatalities.

There have also been 635,257 recoveries to date, at a recovery rate of 90%.

The figures are based on 4,565,980 total tests, of which 16,502 were done in the most recent cycle.