Omotoso has no reason to flee SA, wife tells court
The wife of alleged sex-pest pastor Timothy Omotoso told the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday that should her husband be released on bail she would ensure he remained in the country to stand trial because they still had God’s work to do.
Taiwo Omotoso, 54, said they had been in SA for about 20 years after God had given them instructions to teach people about him. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.